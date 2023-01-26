Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest

MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan.

The task force says one of their agents was bitten, and another was kicked in the head while attempting to arrest the suspect in the home.

They say a taser was used and the man arrested without further issues.

The man, who was not identified by law enforcement, has been charged with possession of schedule II and VI drugs with intent to sell, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.

Find updates on local crime here.