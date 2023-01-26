Man in Halls arrested following compliance check

HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check.

According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check.

Investigators found a small baggie of blue capsule, which were tested and found to be methamphetamine, another baggie of cocaine “freebase” residue, and scales.

The check was conducted on Anthony Thomas, 61, who was convicted of past sex crimes and was registered as a violent sex offender, Halls police say.

Thomas was arrested and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II with intent.

