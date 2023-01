Services for Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr. age 55 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Swain, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Roosevelt-Swain/# !/TributeWall