Mrs. Leonia Cole was born on April 19, 1927 in Macon, MS. She departed this life on January 22, 2023.

Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Family Hour from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Springfield, IL. Viewing Service will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at the church. Burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

