Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/23 – 1/26/23

Amy Brown Amy Brown: Shoplifting/theft of property

Cordarious Harris Cordarious Harris: Vandalism, assault, violation of order of protection

Deuna Douglas Deuna Douglas: Aggravated assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, prohibited weapons, contributing to delinquency of a child

James Plunk James Plunk: Simple domestic assault

Jeff Walker Jeff Walker: Aggravated assault, violation of parole, vandalism



Lemuel Tarvin Lemuel Tarvin: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Michael Harris Michael Harris: Simple domestic assault

Phillip Bailey Phillip Bailey: Failure to appear

Robin Brooks Robin Brooks: Possession of methamphetamine

Shayna Casey Shayna Casey: Failure to appear



Thomas Reed Thomas Reed: Criminal trespass

Treva Watkins Treva Watkins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.