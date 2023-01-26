“Peter Pan Jr.” gets opening night at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned’s Children’s Theatre held their opening night Thursday for their most recent show, “Peter Pan Junior.”

Peter Pan Jr. gets opening night at The Ned

Peter Pan Jr. gets opening night at The Ned

Peter Pan Jr. gets opening night at The Ned

Peter Pan Jr. gets opening night at The Ned

Peter Pan Jr. gets opening night at The Ned

The performance includes children of all ages and the show has an added twist.

The performers were trained with equipment that allows them to fly across the stage, a big first for the Ned.

You can see the show for yourself Friday night starting at 7 p.m. or Saturday, January 28, starting at 2 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online.

Find more local news here.