Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county.
Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call.
When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s deputies could be seen in front of a residence and shell casings were visible on the ground.
Deputies say no one was injured in the incident. It is currently under investigation.
