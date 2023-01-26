Shots fired incident under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county.

Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call.

When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s deputies could be seen in front of a residence and shell casings were visible on the ground.

Deputies say no one was injured in the incident. It is currently under investigation.

