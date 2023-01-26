Warmer & Windy Friday, Rain Saturday Night into Sunday!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for January 26th:

We should drop into the upper 20s tonight across West Tennessee but warm up into the mid 50s for both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will return Saturday night and stick around most of the day on Sunday. Next week a cold air mass will settle on it and chances for rain, ice and snow will all be possible. We will talk more about the timing of next weeks event and the latest information on what you can expect where you live, coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Thursday was a dry but cold day with mostly cloudy skies, the skies will clear out for the most part tonight. Highs on Thursday only reached up to around 40° with many of us not getting out of the 30s. On top of the cold temperatures, a brisk west wind between 10-15 MPH lingered all day but should weaken a bit tonight before kicking back up Friday morning. Thursday night temperatures will bottom out from this system into the mid to upper 20s, so bundle up if you are heading out tonight.

FRIDAY:

The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest on Friday helping to warm up back up to the low to mid 50s. There will be a few clouds on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. With the clear skies Friday night, lows will again fall down to the mid 30s. It will continue to be a bit windy at times into the afternoon and evening hours before weakening a bit Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

Another system is expected to show up over the weekend and it will be very similar the system we had push through last weekend. Rain showers will return Saturday night and stick around for most of the day on Sunday. We are not expected storms or snow, just a cold rain.

Saturday highs will be the warmest all week and reach the mid 50s with Saturday night lows falling down into the mid 40s. Sunday temperatures will hang in the 40s most of the day before falling back down into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning.

The clouds will move in early during the day on Saturday and stick around for most of the weekend. The winds will stay out of the south over the weekend and that should keep our temperatures to warm for anything but rain, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses just in case there are any changes in the forecast. As of now it looks like a widespread inch of rain will impact most of West Tennessee this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Some rain showers could linger overnight Sunday into the first half of the day on Monday but we should get a break from the rain into the afternoon. Highs on Monday will hang around in the mid 40s with overnight lows falling down to the mid 30s. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and keep a northerly component to them most of the week. There looks to be a potential winter storm or two heading our way next week but the timing and impacts from the storms are still need to be determined. Right now it looks like a cold rain, wintry mix snow and ice will all be possible.

The most likely places to be impacted by the first storm will be areas north of I-40. The timing of the storm could move in as early as Monday night or potentially not make it until Tuesday night into West Tennessee. Forecast scenarios have been all over the place predicting this event, but we are expecting temperatures to at least be cold enough for a wintry mix if not snow for many of us.

Tuesday highs will only reach the low or upper 30s and a cold rain is expected to return as well as chances for a wintry mix or even snow. Tuesday night lows look to be falling below freezing. Similar weather will linger into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be another cold day with highs only reaching the upper 30s with lows down near freezing again Wednesday night. Depending on how long the rain lingers into the day on Wednesday we could see a wintry mix or snow lingering into the day on Thursday as well. Late next week another significant cool down could be in store for West Tennessee and we will be watching things closely as the progresses. There could be several chances for ice and snow in the forecast next week so please stay alert and catch the local forecast when you can.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month and stick around into February. The next chance for rain showers with return this weekend and the next chances for snow and ice will return next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

