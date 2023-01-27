25th Working Women’s Conference to be held in February

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 25th Working Women’s Conference is being held next month.

The University of Tennessee at Martin says their WestStar Leadership Program will be hosting the conference on February 10.

They say this year’s theme is “Life is a Highway” and will feature sessions called “When the Road is Wide Open” and “May the Road Rise to Meet You.”

Martin says the keynote speaker will be Cicely Simpson, the founder and CEO of Summit Public Affairs, and Susannah Lewis, an author, humorist and podcaster.

“The work-life balance is much like a highway, and we will have some relevant topics this year that will hopefully help us with things to be cautious about, help us stay in the right lanes, but most of all,

see all the good that the working life brings,” said Jennifer Schlicht, member of the conference planning

committee and executive assistant to the vice chancellor for university advancement.

The Working Women’s Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom on the Martin campus.

UT Martin says you can register online.

