Amanda Cunningham promoted to Head Coach for FHU Lady Lions volleyball

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announces Lady Lions Assistant Volleyball Coach, Amanda Cunningham, has been promoted to Head Coach.

A news release from FHU states Coach Todd Humphry is handing over the reins after 23 seasons and 433 wins. Humphry will now be focusing solely on his role as head softball coach.

After four seasons as coach of the Hardin County High School Tigers, Cunningham joined Coach Humphry’s staff in 2020 and has been in charge of FHU’s junior varsity program ever since.

“Since Coach Humphry hired me as an assistant coach, I have learned so much more about the sport I love and what it takes to have a successful program at this level,” Cunningham said. “Coach Humphry has built a strong and competitive program over the past 23 years. I can’t wait to see how we build on that legacy in the years to come by continuing to create a Christ-centered culture of growth and excellence.”

Originally from Cookeville, Tennessee, Cunningham spent four seasons in 2012-2015 as a middle blocker for the FHU Lady Lions, earning 247 blocks that tied her for fifth place in FHU’s all-time block category.

According to a news release, Cunningham has also received regional and national recognition for her work as an assistant coach.

