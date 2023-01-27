Check from annual 5K goes to help fight hunger

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit received a check.

The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, received a check from the Gold’s Gym and Fleet Feet Turkey Day 5K.

The event is held annually around Thanksgiving. The proceeds go to support the ministries at RIFA, who who’s mission is fighting hunger in the community.

RIFA says they will apply those funds to providing both physical and spiritual nourishment.

“RIFA served over 516,000 meals last year. And without events like this, how could we do that?” said Denice Walton, the Donor and Community Relations Manager at RIFA.

Officials at RIFA say they want to give a big thanks to the Jackson community for its continued support.

