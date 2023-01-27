Emma Sloan Boyd, age 94, passed away peacefully among close family at her residence in Brownsville, TN on Tuesday January 24, 2023. A private service was held by family and friends.

Emma was born on July 1, 1928, to John Henry Sloan and Carolina Batchelor. “BB” was known as the heart and soul of Jefferson Street. She is survived by one nephew, Jerry Sloan; and one niece, Arnita Sloan Cohill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bland Boyd; her father, John Henry Sloan; and her mother, Carolina Batchelor Sloan.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.