Fairs across the state recognized with awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Tennessee fairs were honored for showing off the state’s heritage and agricultural strengths.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs awarded the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season.
2022 Fair Category Winners includes:
Division A
- State Champion: Decatur County Fair
- 1st Runner-up: Benton County Fair
- 2nd Runner-up: Fentress County Fair
- Most Improved: Humphreys County Fair
Division AA
- State Champion: Dyer County Fair
- 1st Runner-up: Henry County Fair
- 2nd Runner-up: Warren County Fair
- Most Improved: Lincoln County Fair
Division AAA
- State Champion: Gibson County Fair
- 1st Runner-up: Williamson County Fair
- 2nd Runner-up: Greene County Fair
- Most Improved: Coffee County Fair
Premiere Awards (selected from among previous winners)
- Champion of Champion: Putnam County Fair
- Division AA: Obion County Fair
- Division AAA: Clay County Fair
The release says that Will Lowery, of the Gibson County Fair, received the Thornton Taylor Award for
outstanding dedication to the fair programs in Tennessee.
You can view the full showcase here.
