Fairs across the state recognized with awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Tennessee fairs were honored for showing off the state’s heritage and agricultural strengths.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs awarded the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season.

2022 Fair Category Winners includes:

Division A

State Champion: Decatur County Fair

1st Runner-up: Benton County Fair

2nd Runner-up: Fentress County Fair

Most Improved: Humphreys County Fair

Division AA

State Champion: Dyer County Fair

1st Runner-up: Henry County Fair

2nd Runner-up: Warren County Fair

Most Improved: Lincoln County Fair

Division AAA

State Champion: Gibson County Fair

1st Runner-up: Williamson County Fair

2nd Runner-up: Greene County Fair

Most Improved: Coffee County Fair

Premiere Awards (selected from among previous winners)

Champion of Champion: Putnam County Fair

Division AA: Obion County Fair

Division AAA: Clay County Fair

The release says that Will Lowery, of the Gibson County Fair, received the Thornton Taylor Award for

outstanding dedication to the fair programs in Tennessee.

You can view the full showcase here.

