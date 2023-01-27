Free yoga event coming to Jackson on Feb. 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to join one organization for an upcoming yoga event.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA is a national nonprofit that aims to organize a diverse and vibrant Hindu American society.

On Friday, February 3, the organization will host a free yoga workshop for the first time in Jackson.

The event, which is open to all, is part of their annual “Health for Humanity” initative.

In addition to free yoga sessions, the event will also feature a traveling exhibit on display known as “Glimpses of Hindu Civilization.”

Those interested in attended are asked to register in advance through an online form provided by the organization.

Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat and to wear comfortable clothing to do yoga.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the TR White Sportsplex, located at 304 North Hays Avenue in Jackson.

Click here to learn more about the organization.

