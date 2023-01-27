Garland Frank Bond, Sr. passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, at age 89. He lived a full and happy life that included the love of family and friends and a successful career with the Union Pacific Railroad that spanned over 25 years. He enjoyed attending college football games, watching sports, entertaining, walking, working in the yard and garden, staying connected and sharing jokes with friends, and spending time with family.

Garland was born December 21, 1933, in Jackson, TN, to Floyd and Faustina Bond. He grew up with brothers Rex and Thomas on a family farm at Bond’s Crossing in Denmark, TN. He attended UT Martin, where he was a cheerleader and popularly known as “Blimp.” He was Army Corporal and served as a boatswain in the port of Whittier, Alaska. He left the army to finish college and graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a B.S. in Business and Transportation.

He then moved to Pittsburgh, PA, to work as a sales manager for the Texas and Pacific Railroad. While there, he met his wife, Janice, on a blind date, and they married there in 1961.

Garland and Jan moved to Cleveland, where their two children were born. As his sales management career advanced, the family moved to Memphis, Louisville, San Francisco, Little Rock, and Houston, where he managed Union Pacific’s largest clients. He was widely known as a consummate host, whether entertaining for business or family and friends. He enjoyed driving “the beer cart” on golf outings at Pleasant Valley and Raveneaux Clubs, holding court over epic meals at favorite places such as The Petroleum Club, using the railroad’s dining and lounge cars to “have a big time”, and taking people on trips with the company jet. He made friends with people from all walks of life and was welcomed with open arms wherever he went. Many colleagues and clients became lifelong friends of his and Jan’s.

After Garland retired at age 57, he and Jan enjoyed many overseas trips and traveled extensively across Canada and the U.S., visiting family and friends. Their last move was back to Little Rock in 1990 to be near family.

Everyone that knew Garland has a fond memory of him; he enriched their lives by being one of a kind and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Janice Waddell Bond, daughter Barbara Denniston, son Garland, Jr.; three grandchildren: Taylor, Keelen, and Sophie; and five great-grandchildren: Anna, Violet, John Luke, Davis, Beau, and other close family.

A memorial service is planned for 1:00 pm on Friday, February 3, at Bond Family Cemetery of Madison County, TN, on Bond Cemetery Road. Please use this map link for directions https://goo.gl/ maps/tn3dBgA67kouSXNR9 A reception will follow at 5236 Brownsville Hwy, Denmark 38391.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bond Cemetery Trust, 5236 Brownsville Highway, Denmark, TN, 38391. Further details can be found at www.leaandsimmonsfuneral. com.