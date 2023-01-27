Helen Marie Beal Gunshefski

Helen Marie Beal Gunshefski entered her heavenly home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born in Job, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George Floyd Beal and Geraldine Palmer Beal. She worked in production for Steer Enterprises.

She is survived by her daughter, Marty Williams; four grandchildren, Chris Emmert, Brandy Napoli, Jody Houser (Chris), and Jamie Promisel (Scotty); three great-grandchildren, Baylor Napoli, Bella Napoli, and Dominic Houser.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, Stan Gunshefski; one brother, Buddy Beal; and one sister, Margaret Swad; and one grandson-in-law, Dano Napoli.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.