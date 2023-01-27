Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman.

JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless.

According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson as recently as January 15, but the two have since been evicted from the motel.

The family member stated since the eviction, they have not been able to locate Coble or her adult son.

Family says due to her advanced age and recent medical issues, Coble may not be receiving the medical care she needs.

Coble does not have a cellphone and recently resided in Haywood and Hardin Counties prior to staying at Rodeway Inn.

Anyone with information that may help locate Coble is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.