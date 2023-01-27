Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice.

In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed video footage of the incident will be released on Friday evening.

Memphis police, along with Nichols’ family, say they expect protests following the video’s release, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully.

JMCSS says all scheduled travel to Shelby County for their athletic teams will be postponed, however this will not impact any games outside of Shelby County.

The school system says the decision is in the best interest of their students, employees and fans, and extended their sympathy to Nichols’ family.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.