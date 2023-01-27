Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23

Denessa Butler Denessa Butler: Unlawful exposure

Ernie Kirk Ernie Kirk: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Patricia Paris Patricia Paris: Violation of community corrections

Travis Payton Travis Payton: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

William Case William Case: Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.