Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack

NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday.

Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder.

According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a male making a forced entry.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Sanchez-Flores, entered the home and attacked a male victim with a machete.

The victim was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare of Dyersburg for treatment. Details on the victim’s health status were not immediately available. According to police, the suspect was an acquaintance of the homeowner and they’re considering this an isolated incident.

Sanchez-Flores is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado, pewter in color, with Tennessee registration 361BDXB.

Police say Sanchez-Flores should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Investigator Danny Tippit at (731) 627-2571, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.

