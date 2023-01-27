Pet treat tasting to be held on Feb. 11

PARIS, Tenn. — A pet treat tasting is being held in West Tennessee.

According to a news release, the Tractor Supply in Paris will be giving those on four legs the chance to try a variety of snacks available at the company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Michael Finley, manager of the Paris Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Feb. 11, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

The release says that the event will be open to the public. It will be at 1266 Highway 641 South.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

