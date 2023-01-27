Rain Returns Saturday Night/Sunday Morning, Wintry Mix Back Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for January 27th:

It has been a sunny, warmer but windy finish to the work week. The clouds will move in Saturday afternoon and the rain showers will move in Saturday night through Sunday morning. Expect between 0.50″-1.00″ of rain this weekend. Showers return again in the middle of next week and some is likely to be of the winter variety. There is a chance for cold rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow next week across West Tennessee. We will have the latest up to the minute forecast details coming up here.

TONIGHT:

It was a warm, sunny but windy Friday with highs reaching the mid 50s but winds gusted up to 30 MPH. With the clear skies expected Friday night, lows will again fall down to the mid 30s. It will continue to be a bit breezy this evening hours before weakening a bit Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain is NOT expected tonight or early Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

Another system is expected to show up over the weekend and it will be very similar the system we had push through last weekend. Rain showers will return Saturday night and stick around for most of the day on Sunday. We are not expected storms or snow, just a cold rain.

Saturday highs will be the warmest all week and reach the mid 50s with Saturday night lows falling down into the mid 40s. Sunday temperatures will hang in the 40s most of the day before falling back down into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning.

The clouds will move in early during the day on Saturday and stick around for most of the weekend. The winds will stay out of the south over the weekend and that should keep our temperatures to warm for anything but rain, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses just in case there are any changes in the forecast. As of now it looks like a widespread half inch to an inch of rain will impact most of West Tennessee this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Some rain showers could linger overnight Sunday into the first half of the day on Monday but we should get a break from the rain into the afternoon. Highs on Monday will hang around in the mid 40s with overnight lows falling down to the mid 30s. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and keep a northerly component to them most of the week. There looks to be a potential winter storm or two heading our way next week but the timing and impacts from the storms are still need to be determined. Right now it looks like a cold rain, wintry mix snow and ice will all be possible.

The most likely places to be impacted by the first storm will be areas north of I-40. The timing of the storm could move in as early as Monday night or potentially not make it until Tuesday night into West Tennessee. Forecast scenarios have been all over the place predicting this event, but we are expecting temperatures to at least be cold enough for a wintry mix if not snow for many of us.

Tuesday highs will only reach the low or upper 30s and a cold rain is expected to return as well as chances for a wintry mix or even snow. Tuesday night lows look to be falling below freezing. Similar weather will linger into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be another cold day with highs only reaching the upper 30s with lows down near freezing again Wednesday night. Depending on how long the rain lingers into the day on Wednesday we could see a wintry mix or snow lingering into the day on Thursday as well. Late next week West Tennessee might try to warm up a bit and the sun will come back on Friday. We will be watching things closely as the progresses. There could be several chances for ice and snow in the forecast next week so please stay alert and catch the local forecast when you can.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month and stick around into February. The next chance for rain showers with return this weekend and the next chances for snow and ice will return next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

