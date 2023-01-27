VIDEO: Body cam footage from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols

(CBS) Officials in Memphis on Friday released police video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose death earlier this month has led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident. Nichols died three days after what his family and authorities described as a brutal encounter that stemmed from a traffic stop.

***VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING***

The four videos — posted on the city of Memphis’ Vimeo account shortly before 7 p.m. EST — were taken from police body cameras and street surveillance cameras. They show officers first removing Nichols from his vehicle after pulling him over, an initial struggle when Nichols breaks loose and runs away from the officers, and then disturbing images of Nichols being restrained and beaten by five officers in an intersection.

The videos show him being kicked in the head multiple times while being restrained, Tased, pepper sprayed, and struck multiple times with a baton.

The first body camera video shows a police officer approaching a car with his gun drawn while Nichols is being forcibly pulled out and pushed to the ground by another officer. An officer threatens to break his hands if he doesn’t put them down.

“Alright, I’m on the ground,” Nichols says. “You guys are doing a lot, I’m just trying to go home.”

The officers continue to push Nichols on the ground, when the officer wearing the body camera pulls out his Taser gun and points it at Nichols’s leg. Soon after, another officer pepper sprays him, and that is when he seems to break loose and run down a street.

Authorities, members of Nichols’ family and their attorneys were shown the video before Friday’s release.

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, told “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday that she could not bear to watch it in full. “All I heard my son say was, ‘What did I do?’ I just lost it from there,” she said.

“I’ve never seen the video, but what I’ve heard is very horrific, very horrific, and any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it,” Wells said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told NBC News on Friday the video was “horrific, alarming, disappointing, sad.”

“There were times when he was laying, there were times when he was sat up, there were times when he was mumbling and saying words, but it was obvious he was not in control of his physical self,” Davis added.

Family attorney Ben Crump said an independent autopsy they commissioned found Nichols suffered injuries from a severe beating.

The five officers fired over Nichols’ death — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, official misconduct and other offenses. Lawyers for Martin and Mills said their clients will plead not guilty.

