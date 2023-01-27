VIDEO: Law enforcement prepare for potential civil unrest

JACKSON, Tenn. — The release of Memphis Police Department body cam footage related to the death of Tyre Nichols has communities worried about potential civil unrest.

Friday around 6 p.m., the Memphis Police Department released the body cam footage of the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols.

Five Memphis Police Department officers are charged with his death.

The City of Memphis prepared for civil unrest in their city. Local law enforcement agencies in the rest of West Tennessee are also getting prepared.

The Jackson Police Department said that they did have contingency plans in the case of any civil unrest.

They did not choose to elaborate on what this plan is.

“We’re always trying, here at the Jackson Police Department, trying to think ahead and prepare the best that we can and have contingency plans in place in case, you know, the unexpected does happen,” said Jackson

Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale also spoke about maintaining a balance between free speech and community safety.

“Like so many communities in this West Tennessee area, we are doing our best to prepare ourselves to allow people to exercise their civil right, and at the same time, if there is any civil unrest, keep our communities as safe as possible,” Tisdale said.

We asked several other West Tennessee agencies about their plans as well.

Henderson, Chester, and Hardin County Sheriff’s Offices are going to have extra staff on standby.

Milan and Alamo Police Departments are not expecting any issues.

We reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about their plans for the night and are awaiting a response.

You can find video released by Memphis officials here.

