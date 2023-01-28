A local city celebrates a music legend

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —A local city held a festival.

On Saturday, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrated the life and legacy of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes.







Estes, born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee, grew up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush.

He made his first guitar from a cigar box and came along at a time when blues was just becoming a recognized genre in African American folk music.

He was one of the first generation for singers to become a blues specialist, distinguishing himself with his vocal style and through his songwriting.

Director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Sonia Outlaw-Clark loves helping to celebrate the blues legend’s birthday.

“Today would have been the 124th birthday of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. We celebrate every year on the fourth weekend of January. His actual birthday was January 25th, but we

always make it a point to celebrate that birth and the legacy that he left us,” Outlaw-Clark said.

The birthday celebration focused on the lost fife and drum traditions of Tennessee, followed by birthday cake and an acoustic blues jam.

Author John M. Shaw spoke about his new book, Following the Drums: African American Fife and Drum Music in Tennessee.

The book is a journey through African American history and Tennessee history with music powering the story.

Outlaw-Clark was excited to have everyone come out and learn the history of Sleepy John.

“Even John Lennon talks about listening to Sleepy John Estes during art classes, when he was growing up. So, we know this music has reached far and wide. I think that it’s very important that we remember that here in his hometown,” Outlaw-Clark said.

This was the 8th celebration for Sleepy John Estes’ birthday.

