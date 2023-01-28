Fighters showcase their skills in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –A special tournament is held in Jackson.

The Hub City Invitational 3 took place on Saturday.

It was a jiu-jitsu tournament at the Fightshop, where male and females of all weights and ranks competed.









This was a great opportunity for first time competitors or veteran competitors, to test their skills and have fun in the process.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals were given out. Absolute winners received a trophy and a free Gi. A Gi was also given out to the competitor with the fastest submission.

Jiu-jitsu competitor, Caleb Lowe says he was happy to be there and to compete.

“There’s going to be a lot of people out here competing today. I’m excited to compete, and I think I am going to come out with a win. I’m excited,” Lowe said.

This was the third tournament to be held.

