Fighters showcase their skills in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A special tournament is held in Jackson.
The Hub City Invitational 3 took place on Saturday.
It was a jiu-jitsu tournament at the Fightshop, where male and females of all weights and ranks competed.
This was a great opportunity for first time competitors or veteran competitors, to test their skills and have fun in the process.
Gold, silver, and bronze medals were given out. Absolute winners received a trophy and a free Gi. A Gi was also given out to the competitor with the fastest submission.
Jiu-jitsu competitor, Caleb Lowe says he was happy to be there and to compete.
“There’s going to be a lot of people out here competing today. I’m excited to compete, and I think I am going to come out with a win. I’m excited,” Lowe said.
This was the third tournament to be held.
