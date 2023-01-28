New scam targets restaurant patrons

JACKSON, Tenn. —JPD warns of new scam.

According to the Jackson Police Department, residents should be aware of a new scam.

JPD posted about on the newest scam to their social media page, explaining it involves QR codes located on information at some restaurants.

Often, restaurants now offer the ability to see menus or even pay for a meal by scanning a QR code with your phone. This is where scam artists are replacing the restaurant’s QR codes with their own and stealing patrons information.

Once the scammer’s code is scanned it can give them private information including that of your credit or debit cards. It can also be used to steal your personal information to possibly steal your identity.

JPD is reminding those who choose to utilize the QR codes in restaurants to first verify that the code doesn’t appear to have been tampered with before scanning.

They also encourages guests to make sure that there has not been a sticker or any kind of QR code taped over the original. And be aware of the placement of the QR Code, ensuring that it is in a well seen area and not simply placed on a napkin holder or other item on the table.

JPD also suggest always double checking that the URL or site the code takes you to, belongs to the correct destination. Do not go through with a transaction that doesn’t appear to be connected to the correct establishment. It’s best to verify this information with the restaurant if you are still unsure.

