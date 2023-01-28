Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker.

Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy. He is around 7 to 8-years-old.







IMG_4651 (1)

Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting.

He also enjoys walks with his foster Mom and playtime with his foster siblings.

He would love to live out the rest of his days cuddled with someone, next to the fire while watching a movie.

Tucker is neutered, heartworm-negative, and fully vaccinated.

His biggest wish is to find his family this year and celebrate his second chance with a loving family.

If you are interested in adopting Tucker or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.