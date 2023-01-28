Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt tells reporters he is baffled over how $12.7 million of his money has gone missing from a local private investment firm that authorities are investigating as part of a massive fraud.

Bolt also said Friday that he has fired his business manager. The retired star athlete laughed when asked if he was “broke.”

He says he isn’t but that the missing money was for his future. He notes he has three children and supports his parents.

Bolt’s attorneys have said the athlete’s account with Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited dwindled from nearly $12.8 million to some $12,000.

They had threatened to take action on Friday.

