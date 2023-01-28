William “Billy” Underwood, age 62 of Paris, TN passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence. His funeral service will be Tuesday, January 31st at 2:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris, with Rev. Richard Dakin of Paris First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Tuesday, before the service at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers for Mr. Underwood will be Matthew Underwood, Jeremy Thompson, James Thompson, Steve Thompson, Chip Barron, and Ron Eaker.

William “Billy” Underwood was born November 28, 1960, in Lee Hall, VA to the late Robert Glenn “Bob” Underwood and Barbara O’Guin Underwood of Paris, TN.

Billy was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a Jumpmaster Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne and served in Desert Storm and the invasion of Panama.

In addition to his mother, Billy is also survived by his son, Matthew (Kaitlin) Underwood of McKenzie, TN; sister, Lynn (Steve) Thompson of Springville, TN; brother, Bobby Underwood of Paris, TN; and grandchildren: Maelynn Underwood, Mason Underwood, and on the way ….. Amelia Underwood.