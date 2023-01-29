Crystal Ball gala returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Jackson residents have a ball!

Several people here in the Hub City put on their best gowns for an annual event that returned to downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Symphony held their annual Crystal Ball gala this evening.

This event is put on each year by the Jackson Symphony League and is the largest fundraiser for the symphony.

The event helps to support many of the programs the symphony does throughout the year and in the community.

“So, a great night! We hope that if you’re not here tonight, you’ll continue to be a part of the Jackson Symphony and we certainly hope to see you at our February concert,” said an event coordinator, The Crystal Ball.

The ball includes dinner, live and silent auctions, and lots of dancing.

Tonight’s event also celebrated the 61st year of The Jackson Symphony League.

To find out more upcoming events with the Jackson Symphony, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.