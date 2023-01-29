Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – Access has improved across the U.S. to a rescue drug that reverses opioid overdoses, but advocates say naloxone – commonly known by its brand name Narcan – still isn’t getting to everyone who needs it.

A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest distributor of naloxone in Albany, Georgia. But many communities lack similar structures.

Public health experts are telling U.S. state and local government officials in charge of using funds from opioid settlements to consider getting more naloxone into the hands of people who use drugs and those who are around them.

In some places, it goes mostly to first responders.

