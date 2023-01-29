FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration says there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market.

The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures and foods, while their legal status has been murky in the U.S.

The FDA has oversight of CBD because it is the active ingredient in an approved prescription drug, Epidiolex, used to treat two rare seizure disorders.

The agency says questions remain about CBD’s effects on the liver, the male reproductive system and on pregnant women and children.

