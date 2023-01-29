Fire in Trenton claims one life

TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person.

According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead.

Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a single story home with heavy smoke coming from inside. A person outside at the scene stated that there was someone else inside the residence.

Crews called for additional assistance and after searching the residence, discovered one deceased individual.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

