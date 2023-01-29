Patti Bishop Foster

Dateline: Huntingdon, Tennessee

Memorial services for Patti Bishop Foster, 70, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Rodger Graham officiating. Interment will follow at a later time at Mixie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until service time. All visitations will be at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster, a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the United States Postal Service, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on August 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to `Pat Bishop, Sr. and Patti Jean Bishop Sayle. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the Carroll County Fair’s Dog Show, coached softball, a “Big” Tennessee Vols fan, and loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years Lewis Foster, and a son Chad Turman.

Survivors include her daughters Lindsay (Preston) Robinson, Jennifer (Josh) Johnson, Scott (Heather) Turman all of Huntingdon, her daughter in law Brandy Turman of McKenzie, her sister Joanie Dill and her brother Pat Bishop, Jr. both of Huntingdon, grandchildren Byron Wilson, Tyler Graham. Russell Turman, Grayce Turman, Dale Turman, McKalee Graham, Wakely Johnson, Everly Johnson, and Tucker Robinson, two great grandchildren Jesse Wilson and Jared Wilson. .

