Salvation Army brings new sports program to East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Some youth in the community laced up their shoes and put their skills to the test.

Several Hub city youth met at the T.R. White Community Center for a soccer clinic.















The Salvation Army of Jackson has started a Youth Soccer Program in East Jackson for kids who aspire to become soccer players or learn the fundamentals.

The group will meet every week on Sundays from 2 pm to 3 pm for 8 weeks. Youth ages 10 through 12.

Coach Paul Rivas says the turnout was great with some kids never playing the sport before but were excited to learn.

“We wanted to bring soccer into East Jackson and expand on it and try to build something here and get this thing going. And we thought that this kind of starting small and getting kids acquainted with soccer would be a good way to go,” Rivas said.

Coach Rivas says he hopes these next three weeks will possibly translate into starting a rec league for the group.

