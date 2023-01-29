Support group aims to help West TN mothers

JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area.

Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson.











At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events, so moms can get to know each other.

Member of Hub City Doula, Hollie Stockdale, says postpartum can be a very isolating time for women and Hub City Doula wants to make sure the women of Jackson are supported and cared for.

The group will be meeting once a month and is free for anyone to attend.

“By having this support group and starting this on a monthly basis, I hope that this will encourage further resources for our community. Because I feel like we’re really lacking in this area and I think it will really benefit our community to support the mothers,” said Hollie Stockdale, Hub City Doula.

