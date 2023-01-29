Two local schools hosts open houses

JACKSON, TENN. —Two local private schools open their doors to potential students.

The Trinity Christian Academy and the University School of Jackson hosted their open houses on Sunday, giving future students and parents a chance to see what the schools have to offer.









TCA offers a wide array of specialty classes that all students will be sure to enjoy. They also offer successful athletic and fine art programs.

Director of Admissions at TCA, Katy Simpson, said the school wanted to do this open house to show the community of Jackson and the families of Jackson what makes their school so great.

Simpson was happy to see so many people at the open house.

“It’s so encouraging to see so many families interested in our school. Our hope is always show anyone who walks through our doors what God is doing in our school, through our students, and through our staff,” Simpson said.

Along with TCA, USJ also opened their doors as well, showing families what it means to be a USJ Bruin.

The lower, middle, and upper school were open for families to explore.

There was a large number of families in attendance ready to see the school. Since 2017, USJ has seen 7.4 million dollars in renovations take shape on their 130-acre campus.

Director of Admissions at USJ, Laura Moore was excited to have families visiting the school.

“It’s just fun to get to meet the families. It’s a good time for families to ask questions and they bring their kids. We’ve got food and little snacks for them. They like to look around and see the classrooms as well,” Moore said.

Both schools serve students from infants to high school seniors, providing students with the best education there is.

TCA and USJ have been doing open houses for well over a decade.