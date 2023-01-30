GALLERY: Demo day kicks off remodel at local dealership

JACKSON, Tenn. — Allen Samuels is taking aim at meeting their customer’s expectations.

The team held a demolition event to kick off the remodel of their dealership.

The Jackson Chamber, along with several other groups, were present for the event.

Allen Samuels Group plans to completely demolish their current building and rebuild a new facility in its place.

But officials say not to worry, business will keep going.

Officials hope the new building will bring in more potential buyers and create a streamline and a more efficient sales process.

