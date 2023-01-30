Funeral service for Gwenevere Estes Dixon, age 63, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, TN.

Ms. Dixon died, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. Visitat ion will be Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.