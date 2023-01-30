Jackson college students awarded scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nine students from Jackson State Community College were awarded the Workforce Readiness Scholarship from Leaders Education Foundation.

The scholarship will help these students as they continue their education.

Jackson State President George Pimentel said it is an excellent opportunity for their students to receive the scholarship.

This scholarship aims to give students what they need in order to be successful when they go into the workforce.

“Because a lot of times they may have scholarship to pay for tuition. But they can’t afford the books that they need for it, or they can’t afford the tools that they need to take the class. So it’s very important to make sure they have resources needed for all of their needs. Not just to cover tuition alone,” said Leaders Education Foundation President Leigh Anne Bentley.

This is the first time this scholarship has been given for workforce development.

Find more local news here.