Jimmy Dwain Antwine, age 84, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in Gadsden, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Jimmy was born in Gadsden, TN, on November 1, 1938, to the late Verner Andrew Antwine and Pennye Margarette Reasons Antwine. He enjoyed sports, especially golfing, bowling, and fishing. He was a technician for Sears and Roebuck for over 42 years. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Antwine and Billy Antwine; and one sister: Brenda Antwine.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years: Sherry Dickson Antwine of Gadsden, TN; one daughter: Lisa Cason of Gadsden, TN; his twin brother: Jerry Wayne Antwine of Moscow, TN; one sister: Mary Frances Eubanks of Cordova, TN; and his two pet kitties “Marty and Mason”.

The Antwine family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

