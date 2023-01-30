Man prepares for statewide trip on lawnmower

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One man is preparing for a long trip all in the name of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Travis Dean Robinson is preparing to ride 500 miles across the state on his lawnmower.

Robinson says he will start in Mountain City in May and ride his 1968 Ford lawnmower all the way to St. Jude in Memphis.

The ride is an effort to raise funds for St. Jude. Robinson had a message for those that don’t believe it’s possible.

“Just keep following me. Keep following my ride because I am going to make it one way or another. Even if I have to push it across the finish line, I will make it,” Robinson said.

