Mugshots : Madison County : 1/27/23 – 1/30/23

Alexandria Holmes Alexandria Holmes: Driving under the influence

Amillio McKnuckles Amillio McKnuckles: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999

Brian Martin Brian Martin: Violation of community corrections

Bryan Barr Bryan Barr: Simple domestic assault

Carnyceia Muprhy Carnyceia Muprhy: Simple domestic assault



Charles Roseborough Charles Roseborough: Criminal simulation, violation of probation

Charles Wilson Charles Wilson: First degree murder, aggravated robbery

Cody Drake Cody Drake: Open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Cody Drake: Open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

D’anthony Ford D'anthony Ford: Simple domestic assault

Feliciano Sanchez Feliciano Sanchez: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles



Frankie Bush Frankie Bush: Driving under the influence

Jamal Robertson Jamal Robertson: Failure to appear

Jamieum Reid Jamieum Reid: Failure to appear

Justin Thompson Justin Thompson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Kamilliah Gray Kamilliah Gray: Simple domestic assault



Kenneth Herring Kenneth Herring: Public intoxication

Mario Davis Mario Davis: Failure to appear

Marvin Jordan Marvin Jordan: Vandalism

Matilda Crofett Matilda Crofett: Aggravated assault

Pierre Cates Pierre Cates: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest



Quindaris Robins Quindaris Robins: Shoplifting/theft of property

Rufus Irvin Rufus Irvin: Public intoxication

Tabitha Campos Tabitha Campos: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Timothy Scarbrough Timothy Scarbrough: Assault, violation of order of protection

Trevion Williams Trevion Williams: Aggravated robbery



Willie Brown Willie Brown: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/30/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.