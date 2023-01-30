Mugshots : Madison County : 1/27/23 – 1/30/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Alexandria Holmes Alexandria Holmes: Driving under the influence Amillio McKnuckles Amillio McKnuckles: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999 Brian Martin Brian Martin: Violation of community corrections Bryan Barr Bryan Barr: Simple domestic assault Carnyceia Muprhy Carnyceia Muprhy: Simple domestic assault Charles Roseborough Charles Roseborough: Criminal simulation, violation of probation Charles Wilson Charles Wilson: First degree murder, aggravated robbery Cody Drake Cody Drake: Open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Cody Drake: Open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption D’anthony Ford D'anthony Ford: Simple domestic assault Feliciano Sanchez Feliciano Sanchez: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles Frankie Bush Frankie Bush: Driving under the influence Jamal Robertson Jamal Robertson: Failure to appear Jamieum Reid Jamieum Reid: Failure to appear Justin Thompson Justin Thompson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Kamilliah Gray Kamilliah Gray: Simple domestic assault Kenneth Herring Kenneth Herring: Public intoxication Mario Davis Mario Davis: Failure to appear Marvin Jordan Marvin Jordan: Vandalism Matilda Crofett Matilda Crofett: Aggravated assault Pierre Cates Pierre Cates: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Quindaris Robins Quindaris Robins: Shoplifting/theft of property Rufus Irvin Rufus Irvin: Public intoxication Tabitha Campos Tabitha Campos: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Timothy Scarbrough Timothy Scarbrough: Assault, violation of order of protection Trevion Williams Trevion Williams: Aggravated robbery Willie Brown Willie Brown: Aggravated assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/30/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin