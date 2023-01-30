Peabody High student removed after gun found

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery.

Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School.

According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.

Administration, along with help from a Trenton Police Department officer, located the student and executed a search.

Officials say the student was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun, which is essentially a BB gun.

According to Haney, the gun was confiscated and the student was transported to the police station.

Haney says applicable School Board policy will be followed to handle the situation going forward.

