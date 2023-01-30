Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward.

The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase.

The school system says a committee is meeting bi-monthly with architectural firm Orcutt Winslow to ensure the vision for the school is carried out. A news release says the team has visited two schools in nearby counties with a similar design to walk the spaces and create their own vision prior to construction.

“My major takeaway from the school tours was that each school seemed to encapsulate the culture of the community in which it served,” said Pope Principal Tracey Vowell.

JMCSS says the traffic study around the new school area has been completed, and talks with Jackson Energy Authority are in the works to discuss the utility infrastructure.

Signage identifying the new Pope School will soon be placed on site and remain until the project is completed.

“We appreciate the opportunity for our team to be a part of continuing the legacy of Pope with the addition of this first-class facility. Not only will this project give students and faculty the adequate space and updates they need, but it will also have a positive impact on the local community for years to come,” said Dr. Ricky Catlett, Deputy Superintendent.

According to JMCSS, construction is on target to begin in the late spring or early summer of this year, and is expected to be complete during the 2025-2026 school year.

