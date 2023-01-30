Program to promote health for those with chronic conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new grant will allow people an all new way to get into shape.

The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department staff will soon be offering a new way to stay fit.

This is thanks to a grant provided from the National Recreation and Park Association with funding support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The JRPD will offer the Walk with Ease program to the Jackson-Madison County community. The program will take place at the South Jackson Community Center located on 412 Bolivar Highway.

Whitney Billingsley, community Engagement Director for Jackson Recreation and Parks Department, talked about the program.

“This program is for individuals who may have arthritis, or are dealing with chronic conditions. What we are doing is a six week program that were going to do exercise, low impact exercise, walking, the proper way to walk. We are just wanting the community to come out and make sure they are walking correctly. We are not trying to hurt anybody, we just want to make sure you’re doing it safely,” Billingsley said.

Some of the benefits of the program include an improved quality of life, reduce of pain, increased strength, fellowship and fun, and free educational material.

“Six in 10 adults in the United States suffer from one or more chronic conditions like arthritis, including

people who live right here in Jackson,” Billingsley in a news release. “This grant from NRPA and the CDC allows us to help the older adults in our community and adds a new way for Jackson Madison County residents to achieve their health and wellness goals.”

There will also be trained instructors. Billingsley says it’s important to keep the community healthy.

“I think anyway we can benefit the longevity of our community members and give them some support in their physical and health wellness. Anyway we can promote healthy living is personally going to be beneficial for our community,” Billingsley said.

The program will take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 a.m. starting on February 6.

You can read more from the City of Jackson and their program here.

