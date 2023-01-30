TDOT preps roads for potential winter storm

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming soon. How does the state prepare to keep the roads safe?

“We are just preparing our trucks. We’re loading any kind of brine tanks that we need. We’re making sure that all of the trucks are full of gas. The equipment is on the trucks. And just preparing for tonight’s event,” said Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer for TDOT.

TDOT held a meeting Monday morning to come up with a plan for areas that may need special attention.

They also planned out their schedule for the day to figure out when and where they needed to send their trucks.

“Most of our crews throughout West Tennessee are just actually preparing the equipment. There are a few areas that we are working to treat the bridges and overpasses. And everyone’s going to come in or go home and take a break this afternoon and come in later this evening and start preparing with the brine and salt on bridges as well,” Lawrence said.

The main goal of TDOT is keeping the community safe and aware of the current conditions. Their SmartWay map can show you the state of roads around your area.

“I would just really stress to motorists: plan ahead,” Lawrence said. “Check our SmartWay map, get online or call 511. We try our best to make sure it is updated as quickly and swiftly as possible with current information, if there’s any icy areas, or icy routes that need to throw caution to.”

TDOT urges you to stay indoors during unsafe driving conditions, that is if you do not absolutely need to get out.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.