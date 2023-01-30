VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City.

Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson.

According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street.

Video from a viewer shows the home engulfed in flames as crews worked to contain the fire.

JPD’s Police to Citizen webpage shows that this incident is being investigated as arson.

If you have any information that can assist, you can contact Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.

