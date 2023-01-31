Conger gives 2023 State of the City address

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 State of the City address was held Tuesday in Jackson.

Mayor Scott Conger spoke on the future of Jackson and what he hopes to accomplish this year.

Conger addressed housing needs in the Hub City, saying we still have a housing shortage despite the approval of 750 new lots.

Conger told how he will help combat the shortage going forward.

“What we’re going to do is expand our civic master plan in preparation for the impact of Blue Oval City. We are going to complete the zoning ordinance rewrite to produce quality, efficient, and sustainable development,” he said.

Conger went on to say that with new growth, the city is going to need to build a state of the art public safety complex and two new fire stations in the Great Wolf Lodge and Lower Brownsville Road area.

The mayor spoke on other projects in the works as well, including plans for the Jackson Plaza and former Service Merchandise building.

“Right now we are in the planning phase for demolition. Also, we are looking soon to engage a firm to assist us with the planning in this area for an arena and convention center. It’s past time,” Conger said.

Conger also announced they are closer to completing a men’s homeless shelter in the Hub City and will be announcing an official groundbreaking on the shelter very soon.

